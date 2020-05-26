Police investigating shooting in Glenmont neighborhood

Police are sweeping a Glenmont neighborhood after a shooting on Tuesday morning.

Montgomery County police were dispatched to the 2300 block of Glenmont Circle, along the western edge of Wheaton Regional Park, for a shooting around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Photos from WTOP’s Nick Iannelli showed a police investigation centered around the Glenmont Forest Apartments building just south of Randolph Road:

Police investigating shooting at Glenmont Forest apartments off Georgia Avenue. No word on whether suspect is in custody. @WTOP pic.twitter.com/kWq5zArrFc — Nick Iannelli (@NickWTOP) May 26, 2020

It is unclear if there were any victims.

A tweet from the Montgomery County Police Department advised those in the vicinity to avoid the area if possible and expect a heavy police presence amid a search for the suspect.

