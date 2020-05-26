Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Police investigating shooting in…

Police investigating shooting in Glenmont neighborhood

Alejandro Alvarez | @aletweetsnews

May 26, 2020, 8:45 AM

Police are sweeping a Glenmont, Maryland, neighborhood after a shooting on Tuesday morning.

Montgomery County police were dispatched to the 2300 block of Glenmont Circle, along the western edge of Wheaton Regional Park, for a shooting around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Photos from WTOP’s Nick Iannelli showed a police investigation centered around the Glenmont Forest Apartments building just south of Randolph Road:

It is unclear if there were any victims.

A tweet from the Montgomery County Police Department advised those in the vicinity to avoid the area if possible and expect a heavy police presence amid a search for the suspect.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP.com for the latest.

WTOP’s Nick Iannelli reported from Glenmont, Md.

