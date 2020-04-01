Police: Rockville synagogue vandalized with swastikas, hate-based slogans

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are searching for a man who was captured on surveillance video spray-painting swastikas and hateful slogans on a synagogue in Rockville last Saturday.

According to police, the man pulled into the parking lot of Tikvat Israel Congregation, on 2200 Baltimore Road, around 1:30 a.m. on March 28, got out of his car, and spray-painted swastikas and hateful epithets on the side of the building.

The man was captured on the synagogue’s surveillance camera, and police hope that someone recognizes the man in the video.

Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest in the case is being asked to contact the 1st District Investigative Section at (240)-773-6089, or leave a tip anonymously with Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-8477.

The surveillance video can be seen below: