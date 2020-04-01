Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Police: Rockville synagogue vandalized…

Police: Rockville synagogue vandalized with swastikas, hate-based slogans

Zeke Hartner

April 1, 2020, 1:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Montgomery County police released surveillance footage of a man suspected of spray-painting swastikas and hate-filled epithets on a Rockville, Maryland, synagogue. (Courtesy Montgomery County police)

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are searching for a man who was captured on surveillance video last Saturday spray-painting swastikas and hateful slogans on a synagogue in Rockville.

According to police, the man pulled into the parking lot of Tikvat Israel Congregation, on 2200 Baltimore Road, around 1:30 a.m. on March 28, got out of his car, and spray-painted swastikas and hateful epithets on the side of the building.

The man was captured on the synagogue’s surveillance camera, and police hope that someone recognizes the man in the video.

Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest in the case is being asked to contact the 1st District Investigative Section at (240)-773-6089, or leave a tip anonymously with Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-8477.

The surveillance video can be seen below:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Crime News Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News
hate crime hate-based vandalism montgomery county police synagogue

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up