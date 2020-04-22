Montgomery Co. bakery damaged in oven fire

Montgomery County firefighters responded to an oven fire at the Fresh Baguette bakery on Hungerford Drive on Wednesday morning.

An oven fire dealt significant damage to a Rockville, Maryland, bakery early Sunday morning.

Montgomery County firefighters were dispatched to the Fresh Baguette bakery at 804 Hungerford Drive around 6:30 a.m. for a report of smoke. They found a kitchen fire involving at least one of the bakery’s large, commercial-grade ovens.

The building was evacuated while the fire was brought under control. Around 50 firefighters responded to the blaze, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer later tweeted.

There were no injuries.

(~630a 4/21) 804 Hungerford Dr. Rt355, Rockville, Fresh Baguette bakery, fire in kitchen, involved large commercial oven, significant damage (oven & associated components), no injuries, health Inspector notified, pic.twitter.com/fLo889xMTg — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) April 22, 2020

Although the fire was confined to the kitchen and nearby ducts, Piringer said the business suffered significant damage to its oven and its associated components.

County code enforcement and health inspection officers have also been notified.

The bakery’s three locations in the D.C. region were open during the coronavirus crisis for delivery and pickup orders, according to their website, and had committed to donating 150 croissants every week to local hospitals.

Below is the area of the fire: