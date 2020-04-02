Home » Montgomery County, MD News » 2 injured in Aspen…

2 injured in Aspen Hill crash that soaked roadway with beer

Matt Small

April 21, 2020, 12:11 PM

Emergency vehicles responding to an overturned truck carrying beer.
In Aspen Hill, a crash at Connecticut Avenue and Georgia Avenue resulted in containers of beer spilled on the roadway from an overturned truck.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. at the intersection of Connecticut Avenue and Georgia Avenue.

The roadway reopened shortly after 12 p.m., following closures for much of the morning as authorities investigated.

Containers of beer spilled on roadway.
Spilled beer soaked this Aspen Hill roadway after a crash Tuesday.

Overturned truck carrying beer
Authorities responded to an Aspen Hill crash Tuesday that involved a truck carrying containers of beer.

Two people were injured Tuesday when a truck carrying containers of beer overturned in Aspen Hill, Maryland, and left the roadway soaked with alcohol.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. at the intersection of Connecticut Avenue and Georgia Avenue.

The delivery truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer.

The driver, who was freed from the truck after being trapped inside, was transported with life-threatening injuries to a nearby hospital. A passenger was also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Piringer said.

The roadway reopened shortly after 12 p.m., following closures for much of the morning as authorities investigated, and for “significant” cleanup of the spilled beer, according to Piringer.

Below is a map of the area of the crash.

