2 injured in Aspen Hill crash that soaked roadway with beer

Two were injured in a crash in Aspen Hill that resulted in beer from an overturned truck soaking the roadway.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. at the intersection of Connecticut Avenue and Georgia Avenue.

The delivery truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer.

The driver, who was freed from the truck after being trapped inside, was transported with life-threatening injuries to a nearby hospital. A passenger was also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Piringer said.

The roadway reopened shortly after 12 p.m., following closures for much of the morning as authorities investigated, and for “significant” cleanup of the spilled beer, according to Piringer.

Below is a map of the area of the crash.