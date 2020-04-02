2 injured in Aspen Hill crash that soaked roadway with beer

Two people were injured Tuesday when a truck carrying containers of beer overturned in Aspen Hill, Maryland, and left the roadway soaked with alcohol.
The crash happened around 9 a.m. at the intersection of Connecticut Avenue and Georgia Avenue.
The delivery truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer.
The driver, who was freed from the truck after being trapped inside, was transported with life-threatening injuries to a nearby hospital. A passenger was also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Piringer said.
The roadway reopened shortly after 12 p.m., following closures for much of the morning as authorities investigated, and for “significant” cleanup of the spilled beer, according to Piringer.
Below is a map of the area of the crash.
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.