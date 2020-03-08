Silver Spring basement fire displaces family of 5

A basement fire displaced a family of five early Sunday morning in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service officials reported a fire had occurred at 5:30 a.m. Sunday at 10412 Gatewood Terrace in the Hillandale area of Silver Spring.

(~530a DST) 10400blk Gatewood Dr, Hillandale, Basement fire, 5 occupants all out on arrival; 2 evaluated by @MCFRS_EMIHS but not transported; Cause under investigated; ‘working’ smoke alarms activated & Occupant downstairs alerted remaining occupants; 5 adults, 1 dog displaced pic.twitter.com/aCHA2uWjfL — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) March 8, 2020

One adult was evaluated for a minor burn but did not require further medical attention. A dog was also displaced along with the family.

Investigators said it was an electrical fire, likely caused by a power strip. They determined that the cost of the damage dealt is greater than $250,000.

