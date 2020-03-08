Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Silver Spring basement fire…

Silver Spring basement fire displaces family of 5

Matthew Delaney

March 8, 2020, 11:38 AM

Fire damage visible from underneath the affected home’s deck. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service)
An inside view of the initial damage caused to the home early Sunday morning. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service)
The scene of the fire taken during daylight hours on Sunday morning. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service)
Another angle on the fire damage during the daytime. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service)
(1/4)

A basement fire displaced a family of five early Sunday morning in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service officials reported a fire had occurred at 5:30 a.m. Sunday at 10412 Gatewood Terrace in the Hillandale area of Silver Spring.

One adult was evaluated for a minor burn but did not require further medical attention. A dog was also displaced along with the family.

Investigators said it was an electrical fire, likely caused by a power strip. They determined that the cost of the damage dealt is greater than $250,000. 

