Silver Spring basement fire displaces family of 5

A basement fire displaced a family of five early Sunday morning in Silver Spring, Maryland.
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service officials reported a fire had occurred at 5:30 a.m. Sunday at 10412 Gatewood Terrace in the Hillandale area of Silver Spring.
One adult was evaluated for a minor burn but did not require further medical attention. A dog was also displaced along with the family.
Investigators said it was an electrical fire, likely caused by a power strip. They determined that the cost of the damage dealt is greater than $250,000.
