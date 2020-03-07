Rockville retirement community reports no positive tests for coronavirus potential exposure

No residents or staff members at The Village at Rockville retirement community have come down with coronavirus after someone who later tested positive attended an event there in late February.

The Village at Rockville retirement community in Montgomery County said no residents or staff members have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

The news came in a statement posted to the community’s website on Saturday March 7 after the Maryland Department of Health revealed on Friday that a person who tested positive for the virus had attended an event at the community on February 28. .

The MDH recommends that those who attended the event monitor themselves for symptoms of a respiratory infection until March 13. The Village said it is working with the department of health to follow its monitoring recommendations.

“We will remain diligent in taking the necessary precautions to ensure the health and safety of our community and the greater Rockville community,” said Kyle Hreben, executive director at The Village at Rockville.

The MDH is encouraging people who do not live in the retirement community, but attended the event, to check their temperature twice per day. If they have questions, they may call the Maryland Department of Emergency Management at 410-517-3720.

Those who did not attend the event, but live in the community, should continue to practice the CDC’s recommendations to prevent the acquisition or spread of the virus.

Hreben said the MDH “has confirmed that those who attended the event do not need to be self-quarantined unless symptoms of a fever, cough or a respiratory illness occur.”

The Village has taken the following precautions, however: limiting visiting hours from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and postponing all gatherings and public events until March 14.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency Thursday night after three Montgomery County residents tested positive for the virus. They were the first cases reported in D.C., Maryland or Virginia.

