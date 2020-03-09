Driver hospitalized after car flips, catches fire in Montgomery Co.

A driver is in the hospital with serious injuries after their car hit a utility pole, flipped over and then caught fire Monday morning near Damascus, Maryland.

A driver is in the hospital with serious injuries after their car hit a utility pole, flipped over and then caught fire Monday morning near Damascus, Maryland.

Montgomery County firefighters were alerted to the crash just before 1 a.m. near the intersection of Ridge Road and Hawkes Road. First responders found the driver trapped in the burning wreckage off an embankment.

Crews work to rescue a single person from a car rollover in Damascus, Ridge Rd (Rt 27) @mcfrsPIO @MCFRSNews pic.twitter.com/kc87GkFedx — Jason Blake (@mcfrsPIO7) March 9, 2020

Firefighters quickly put the fire out and the driver was rescued from the vehicle. EMS transported the patient to a hospital with injuries evaluated as serious, but they are expected to recover.

No word on the cause of the crash, but an investigation is ongoing.

Power is expected to be out in the area for an unknown period of time due to downed power lines.

Below is the area of the crash:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.