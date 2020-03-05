Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Construction worker injured after…

Construction worker injured after 20-foot fall in Bethesda

Rob Woodfork

March 5, 2020, 7:54 AM

A construction worker suffered serious injuries Wednesday evening after falling more than 20 feet from a roof in Bethesda, Maryland.

The accident happened around 5 p.m. at the construction site on Maryland Avenue in the Brookmont neighborhood.

There was no update on the worker’s condition Thursday morning.

