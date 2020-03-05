Construction worker injured after 20-foot fall in Bethesda

A construction worker suffered serious injuries Wednesday evening after falling more than 20 feet from a roof in Bethesda, Maryland.

A construction worker suffered serious injuries Wednesday evening after falling more than 20 feet from a roof in Bethesda, Maryland.

The accident happened around 5 p.m. at the construction site on Maryland Avenue in the Brookmont neighborhood.

Update – Maryland Av, @MCFRS_EMIHS w/ Pri1 trauma patient, BC702, PE706 @MDSP Medevac Helicopter may be assisting w/ transport to trauma center https://t.co/2zPz6nZHjc — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) March 4, 2020

There was no update on the worker’s condition Thursday morning.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.