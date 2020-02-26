Pedestrian struck by driver in Gaithersburg has died

A pedestrian who was struck by a car in Gaithersburg, Maryland, on Friday night has died as a result of his injuries on Tuesday.

A pedestrian who was struck by a car in Gaithersburg, Maryland, last Friday night has died as a result of his injuries on Tuesday.

Police said Douglas Ariel Perez Martinez, 33, of Gaithersburg, was hit by a 2012 Mercedes-Benz C300 while trying to cross South Frederick Avenue around 9:19 p.m. on Feb. 21.

The driver of the Mercedes was identified as Mike Nam, 32, of Rockville.

Martinez was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died as a result of those injuries on Tuesday.

Montgomery County police are still investigating the details surrounding the incident and are asking anyone with information to contact the collision reconstruction unit at (240) 773-6620.

Below is a map of the area where the crash happened.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.