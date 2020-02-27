Maryland man faces slew of charges after threatening violence against his former high school

A Takoma Park, Maryland, man is facing a slew of charges after police said he called threats into his former high school.

A Takoma Park, Maryland, man is facing a slew of charges after police said he called threats into his former high school. But, police said the Kennedy High School alum was also wanted on a separate warrant.

Despite trying to spoof the internet phone number he was calling from, Montgomery County police said they tracked down 20-year-old Jason Salinas.

Salinas called his alma mater in Wheaton, Maryland, twice on Feb. 13, threatening to shoot people at the school, according to police.

He made another call threatening mass violence from the same number on the following day, police said. Each incident prompted a police response and an urgent investigation.

When investigators went to arrest Salinas on Wednesday, police spokesperson Rebecca Innocente said officers served an outstanding warrant from the Maryland-National Capital Park Police for Salina’s arrest on two counts of second-degree rape and third-degree sex offense. Details about these crimes were not available.

WTOP has reached out to Maryland-National Capital Park Police for more.

After his arrest, investigators said Salinas confessed to making the calls.

Now, Salinas is also facing multiple charges, including two counts of mass violence, two counts of disruption of school operations and two counts of making a false statement to a state official causing an investigation.

