Maryland acupuncturist accused of inappropriately touching woman during session

A Montgomery County, Maryland, acupuncturist has been accused of inappropriately touching a patient during an appointment last summer.

A Montgomery County, Maryland, acupuncturist has been accused of inappropriately touching a patient during an appointment last summer.

Sang Kim, 50, who runs the Acupuncture Cure business out of his home in Poolesville, has been charged with a fourth-degree sexual offense, Montgomery County police said Wednesday.

Authorities said a woman came to them earlier this month to report the incident. She said she made an appointment with Kim in August 2019.

During the appointment, she said she was instructed to remove her clothing, except for her underwear, and to put on a medical gown that opened in the front. While she was on the exam table, she said Kim touched her inappropriately and without her consent.

A police officer interviewed Kim on Feb. 15, and he was charged the next day.

Police are asking any other patients who believe they were inappropriately touched by Kim to call Officer Rorke at (240) 773-5700.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.