5 Clarksburg High School students arrested after handgun brought to school

Montgomery County, Maryland, police arrested five Clarksburg High School students Monday after a teen brought a handgun to school and was robbed in a bathroom by another group of students, authorities say.

Sometime after 1 p.m. Monday, an administrator went to the school resource officer to report a 15-year-old student had been robbed at school. A witness also told administrators the teen who was robbed had brought a gun to school. A loaded handgun magazine was found in the teen’s backpack, according to police.

Detectives later learned the robbery victim, who brought the gun to school, and four other students had met in the bathroom earlier.

At some point during that encounter, the four other students stole the teen’s gun, wallet and cash.

Three of the students — two 15-year-olds and one 16-year-old — are charged as juveniles. That includes the 15-year-old who was robbed. He’s charged with possession of a handgun and possession of a deadly weapon on school grounds.

The second 15-year-old is charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery. The 16-year-old is charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Two students are being charged as adults.

Tyson Brown, also 16, of Clarksburg, is charged with possession of a handgun, robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Justin Ferguson, 18, of Gaithersburg, is charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Police say this is an active and ongoing investigation. The handgun has yet to be recovered.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call the 5th District Investigative Section at 240-773-5770. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

