2 plead guilty to 2019 smash-and-grab in Montgomery Co.

A criminal scheme where stolen pickups were rammed into Montgomery County, Maryland, convenience stores and ATMs stolen had two of its perpetrators plead guilty on Friday.

Deandre Jackson, 28, of Upper Marlboro and Omar Barnes, 29, of Southeast D.C. pleaded guilty to their involvement in the smash-and-grab of a 7-Eleven store in Montgomery County that took place in Spring 2019. One of the ATMs they stole contained over $68,000.

Jackson has a recommended sentence of six to 16 years and Barnes has a recommended sentence of 16 to 26 years, according to The Washington Post.

A third accomplice in the heist scheme, Janarro Hewett, 28, of Hyattsville, pleaded guilty last year and received an eight-year sentence.

The trio had been linked to a string of ATM robberies during a short span last spring.

That included a robbery in Cloverly on April 30, 2019, and another robbery in Fairland on May 2, 2019, according to WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington. They were arrested when undercover police caught them attempting to rob a 7-Eleven in White Oak on May 7, 2019.

Some area store owners are installing thick, concrete poles and GPS trackers to their ATMs as a response to the thefts, the Post reported.

