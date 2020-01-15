Toddler injured after being struck by car in Montgomery County

A toddler was injured, but is expected to recover after he was hit by a car in Chevy Chase, Maryland.

Montgomery County police said the incident happened around 6 p.m. on Willow Lane near 45th Street.

The driver remained at the scene while police conducted an investigation.

The boy was taken to D.C.’s Children Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

