Rockville juvenile arrested, charged for having explosives

A Rockville, Maryland, juvenile was arrested Tuesday after explosives were found in a mailbox in the Glen Hills neighborhood earlier this week.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said they were notified of the potential explosives in a mailbox on Newgate Road on Monday.

Investigators described the device as a large firework that may have been “modified,” though they did not specify how. A bomb squad robot collected the pyrotechnic and disassembled it for further investigation.

According to Battalion Chief Jason Blake, the 17-year-old youth was arrested and charged with possession and use of a destructive device, in addition to multiple counts of malicious destruction of property.

Police say the juvenile may be involved in multiple incidents in the Glen Hills area, which started in November 2019 and events over the weekend of Jan. 25.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information or knowledge of these events is asked to call the arson tip line at (240) 777-2263.

