Police: Rockville man charged with rape of woman he met through online dating service

A Rockville, Maryland, man has been charged with first-degree rape after police said he attacked a woman he met through an online dating service last weekend.

Montgomery County police said 50-year-old William Gelfeld has also been charged with first-degree assault in the alleged rape that happened in his Rockville home on Saturday, Jan. 25.

Detectives with the department’s Special Victims Investigations Division first learned about the victim on Monday. Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, informed them about the victim, who was seeking medical treatment at a Fairfax County hospital for a rape that happened in Rockville.

Investigators learned that Gelfeld met the victim through online dating service Jdate, which is aimed at Jewish singles. Police said the victim went to Gelfeld’s home, where he invited her for dinner. But, during that time, he sexually assaulted the woman, police said.

Gelfeld was arrested on Wednesday in Rockville. He is currently being held without bond.

Police are concerned that Gelfeld may have other victims. If anyone believes they were a victim, or has information about a victim, they can call the Special Victims Investigations Division at (240) 773-5050.

