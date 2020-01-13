Early morning shooting in Silver Spring stemmed from fight, police say

Police are investigating a shooting early Monday morning that started out as an argument in downtown Silver Spring, Maryland.

Police are investigating a shooting early Monday morning that started out as an argument in downtown Silver Spring, Maryland.

Around 3:05 a.m. in the 8200 block of Georgia Avenue, Montgomery County police said there were reports of the sound of gunshots in the area.

Investigators learned that before shots were fired, two groups of people were having an argument on the sidewalk in front of The Society Restaurant and Lounge, 8229 Georgia Ave. Police said one of the people involved then got into the driver’s side of a black sedan that was parked on the avenue and drove off.

But, as the person drove north on Georgia Avenue, police said several shots were fired from the car. Some businesses in the area were hit and damaged.

Police said there were no injuries reported to them. They do not believe the shooting was random.

The vehicle is described as a black sedan with tinted windows and blacked out tire rims. One of the suspects was described as wearing short dreads, a black shirt, white pants and a gold chain. The other was wearing a red shirt.

Anyone with information about this case can call police at (240) 773-6870, or call Crime Solvers to leave a tip anonymously at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Below is a map of the area where police said the shots were fired.

