Pedestrian struck, killed in Montgomery County

A pedestrian was struck and killed in Montgomery County, Maryland, Monday night.

A pedestrian was struck and killed in Montgomery County, Maryland, Monday night.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. in Aspen Hill. A preliminary investigation revealed a 2008 Honda Civic, driven by Beverly Bowler Babcock, 74, of Silver Spring, was traveling north on Georgia Avenue when she struck Jose Renan Guillen, 75, of Olney, who was attempting to cross Georgia Avenue, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said.

Guillen was transported to a hospital where he eventually succumbed to his injuries. Police said Babcock stayed on scene.

The area of northbound Georgia Avenue, where the crash happened, will be closed as police investigate. Detectives are uncertain of the circumstances surrounding this collision and continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has additional information is asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.

Below is the area where it happened.

WTOP’s Fonda Mwangi contributed to this report.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect the incident happened Monday night.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.