Montgomery County leaders plan road safety town hall after recent pedestrian deaths

Despite Montgomery County, Maryland, being one of the first county governments in the U.S. to create a “Vision Zero” plan, a recent spate of pedestrian deaths involved two just this week on Rockville Pike.

Numbers of other crashes have seen pedestrians or cyclists seriously injured.

Now, Montgomery County leaders are reaching out to residents to hear their concerns and suggestions for how to keep pedestrians and cyclists safe.

A town hall meeting is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 9 at 2 p.m. in Wheaton.

Additional details will be released as they become available, but a news release from the Montgomery County Council said that the goal of the meeting is for leaders to hear directly from residents about safety issues they are seeing on roadways, sidewalks and in crosswalks.

“County leaders are committed to continuously reevaluating what we are doing in this area and providing the necessary resources for improvements,” Council President Sidney Katz said in the release.

“As a council, we will continue to work with our residents, advocacy groups, and planning, transportation and public safety experts to find new and innovative ways to expand our pedestrian safety measures and revamp and enhance our public education campaigns to truly make our community a safe place to walk, bike and commute using multimodal transportation options,” Katz said.

More immediately, a briefing and update on the county’s Vision Zero plan will take place at the council’s meeting Tuesday, Jan. 28.

The council will host representatives from the police department, county school system, the county’s Department of Transportation, Park and Planning Commission and Maryland State Highway Administration.

