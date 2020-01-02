Maryland man charged with asking for sex, pictures from 14-year-old girl

Montgomery County police have charged a 61-year-old man after what they called a monthslong campaign of sending inappropriate messages and requests to a 14-year-old girl.

The Montgomery County police said in a statement that Miguel Angel De Jesus Navarro, 61, of Germantown, offered the girl and her mother a ride home when he saw them leaving a Salvation Army in Gaithersburg in March or April of last year.

The girl’s mother accepted the offer, and when they got to the home, Navarro got the girl’s phone number, asking how old she was as well, the police said.

That night, Navarro allegedly called the girl and offered her money for sex. The girl told him to leave her alone, the police said, but he continued to send her texts soliciting sex and asking for inappropriate pictures through last November.

Navarro was arrested Monday. He’s being held without bond on charges of sexual solicitation of a minor, attempted sex trafficking of a minor and the solicitation of a minor for child pornography.

The police are asking anyone else who may have been the subject of similar treatment from Navarro to call them at (240) 773-5400.

