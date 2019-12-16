Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Woman injured after SUV…

Woman injured after SUV crashes into Germantown convenience store

Zeke Hartner

December 16, 2019, 11:03 AM

An SUV smashed through the front of a Germantown, Maryland, convenience store Sunday night, injuring a woman inside.

First responders were dispatched to a Shell gas station at the Milestone Center on Frederick Road, south of Ridge Road, in Germantown around 6:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of a vehicle that had sped into the station’s food mart.

Montgomery County Fire and EMS spokesman Pete Piringer posted images to Twitter showing a beige Mercedes SUV up against refrigerators amid smashed glass and piles of merchandise:

A woman inside the store was transported to a hospital. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening, Piringer said.

The SUV’s driver has been charged with negligent driving and failure to obey a traffic control device.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Crime News Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News
crash Frederick Road germantown milestone center shell

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up