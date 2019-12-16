The SUV's driver has been charged with negligent driving and failure to obey a traffic control device.

An SUV smashed through the front of a Germantown, Maryland, convenience store Sunday night, injuring a woman inside.

First responders were dispatched to a Shell gas station at the Milestone Center on Frederick Road, south of Ridge Road, in Germantown around 6:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of a vehicle that had sped into the station’s food mart.

Montgomery County Fire and EMS spokesman Pete Piringer posted images to Twitter showing a beige Mercedes SUV up against refrigerators amid smashed glass and piles of merchandise:

(630p) 21000 Frederick Rd., Shell gas station/food mart, near Henderson Corner Rd, Germantown, vehicle struck building & struck pedestrian/store patron (inside mart), @MCFRS_EMIHS transporting 1 adult Pri2 trauma NLT, PD on scene pic.twitter.com/LXHHObJFgM — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) December 16, 2019

A woman inside the store was transported to a hospital. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening, Piringer said.

The SUV’s driver has been charged with negligent driving and failure to obey a traffic control device.

