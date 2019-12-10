Woman dead after being struck by USPS mail truck in Silver Spring

A woman is dead after being struck by a U.S. Postal Service mail truck in Silver Spring, Maryland, Monday evening.

Montgomery County police say Rita Jo Sultan, 81, of Silver Spring, was crossing University Boulevard in the 1100 block around 7 p.m. when she was struck.

The driver called for help and stayed at the scene, where Sultan was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Below is a map of where the incident took place.

