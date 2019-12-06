Montgomery Co. psychiatric technician charged with rape, sex assault of two patients

A Montgomery County psychiatric technician was charged with rape and sexually assaulting two female patients. Police are working to identify other potential victims.

Editor’s note: An updated version of this story, based on court documents obtained, is available.

A psychiatric technician in a Rockville medical center has been charged with raping one female patient, and sexually assaulting another, and Montgomery County police are asking for help in identifying other potential victims.

According to Montgomery County Police, Macdoff Oghenejabo Okah, 44, of Silver Spring assaulted the women, while they were patients at Adventist HealthCare Behavioral Health at 14901 Broschart Road in Rockville.

The first victim came forward on June 6, 2019, telling police that she was sexually assaulted by a male employee at the medical facility on June 5, according to a news release from Montgomery County police. On June 20, a second victim told police an employee made inappropriate sexual contacted with her in February of 2018.

Okah is charged with second-degree rape and second-degree assault of the first woman, as well as a third-degree sex offense, and second-degree assault of the second victim.

According to police, Okah was fired the day after the first victim reported the rape to police.

He was arrested Wednesday, and is being held without bond until his preliminary hearing on Jan. 3, 2020

Police are asking anyone with information relating to the case to come forward.

Investigators are asking that anyone who believes they were victimized by Macdoff Oghenejabo Okah to please call the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400.

Editor’s note: This story was updated with information from court documents obtained by WTOP as well as a corrected version of Montgomery County Police’s news release of the report.

