Rockville psychiatric technician charged with rape, sex assault

A psychiatric technician in a Rockville, Maryland, medical center has been charged with raping one female patient and sexually assaulting another.

Montgomery County police are asking for help in identifying other potential victims.

Two victims have told police 44-year-old Macdoff Oghenejabo Okah, of Silver Spring, assaulted them while they were inpatients at Adventist Healthcare Behavioral Health.

According to Montgomery County police, the first victim came forward to report her assault on June 6, 2019. She told police she had been admitted at the facility as a patient in May of 2019, and Okah had sexually assaulted her while she was there.

Police say the other victim came forward two weeks later and told them she had been sedated by hospital staff during her treatment at the facility on February 6, 2018. Her next memory was of standing in her hospital room while Okah was raping her.

Employee records that showed Okah was employed as a psychiatric technician at Adventist Healthcare Behavioral Health during the time both women were there. He was fired the day after the first woman reported being assaulted.

He has been charged with a second-degree assault and third-degree sex offense on the victim from this year, and second-degree rape and second-degree assault on the victim from 2018.

Okah was arrested Dec. 4 and is being held without bond until his preliminary hearing on Jan. 3, 2020.

Police are concerned there may be more victims. Anyone who believes they were victimized by Okah should call the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400.

Editor’s Note: A previous story was based on information police provided. Court documents obtained by WTOP revealed a more accurate description of the timeline of events, reflected in this story.

