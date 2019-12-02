Restaurant owner stabbed in own kitchen in Silver Spring, police say

A fight between a business owner and one of his employees led to a stabbing at a restaurant in Silver Spring on Sunday night.

Montgomery County police said a 52-year-old restaurant owner was stabbed in his own kitchen at the Red Maple Asian Cuisine and Bar, by Colesville Road and University Boulevard.

“When officers got there, they found the victim suffering from a stab wound to his back,” said Officer Rick Goodale, a spokesman for the police department. “Officers determined that the suspect in this case was an employee at the restaurant and the victim was the owner.”

According to investigators, the two were arguing in the kitchen when the suspect grabbed a knife and stabbed the victim.

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries, but he is expected to recover.

“The suspect was arrested,” Goodale said.

As of Monday morning, police were withholding the name of both the victim and suspect pending charges.

