4 gang members arrested in teen’s death in Montgomery Co.

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, have arrested several gang members three weeks after a woman’s body was found shot to death in a wooded area of Dickerson.

Four members of the “18th Street” criminal gang are in custody in connection with the death of Sara Gutierrez-Villatoro, according to investigators.

Gutierrez-Villatoro, 19, of D.C. was found dead in the 25700 block of Old Hundred Road on Nov. 29. Old Hundred Road is off Md. Route 109 near Interstate 270.

“We received a call for the report of a possibly deceased individual in the woods,” said Officer Rick Goodale with the Montgomery County Police Department. “The victim was taken to the chief medical examiner where they determined that she died from a gunshot wound.”

Police believe Gutierrez-Villatoro might have been killed over an alleged betrayal of gang members, according to court documents. The 18th Street gang has strong ties to Central America and is reportedly a rival of the MS-13 gang.

Police arrested 24-year-old Geovany Dominguez-Escobar of Silver Spring, 21-year-old Jordan Moreno of D.C., 19-year-old Jonathan Rivera-Escobar of D.C. and 16-year-old Rigoberto Machado of D.C. Machado is being charged as an adult.

The suspects are associated with the 18th Street gang, and Dominguez-Escobar and Moreno “greenlighted” the woman’s death, The Washington Post reported, citing charging papers.

The suspects were arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder.

It was unclear whether the suspects had attorneys who could comment on their behalf.

Detectives continue to investigate the facts and circumstances surrounding the homicide and are urging anyone with information to contact the Police Department.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

