Dominique Dawes opening gymnastics academy in Clarksburg

Olympic gymnast Dominique Dawes will open a gymnastics academy in Clarksburg, Maryland, in the spring.

It’s been more than two decades since Dominique Dawes was one of seven U.S. gymnasts who dazzled the world at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, winning gold in dramatic fashion.

Now the 43-year-old Montgomery County native is giving back and opening a new gymnastics academy in Clarksburg, Maryland.

The Dominique Dawes Gymnastics Academy is set to open in the spring.

Dawes said she is planning to open more locations across Montgomery County in the coming years.

“This is me leaving a lasting legacy in the sport of gymnastics. I know I was able to do it as an athlete. This is my way of doing it by creating a healthy, positive encouraging gymnastics community in this area, in the state of Maryland, that has been so supportive of me throughout my whole career,” Dawes tells Montgomery Community Media.

Dawes talked about the plans with MyMCMedia, and said her children and future generations are motivating her. Watch the video below.

