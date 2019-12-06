Construction worker hit by crane at Montgomery Co. Purple Line site

A construction worker is seriously injured after he was struck by a crane at a Purple Line construction site in Sliver Spring, Maryland.

Pete Piringer, a spokesman for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said the man was working at a construction site behind Montgomery County District Court when the slowly moving crane struck him at about 11:30 a.m.

The man suffered what were described “traumatic injuries” that were not believed to be life-threatening. He was taken to a nearby trauma center.

“He did receive a traumatic injury to lower extremities,” said Piringer. “What we call priority two injury, traumatic injury but not life-threatening.”

The construction site was located on Apple Avenue near Second Avenue.

The Purple Line intends to link the transit hubs of New Carrollton in Prince George’s County and Bethesda in Montgomery County. After initial projections set the rail line to be completed in the spring of 2022, it’s now projected to open about a year later, with some stations opening in phases.

Check back later for updates on this developing story.

