Fire tears through 3 homes in White Oak, causing $700K in damages

Three families and their pets are without homes after a fire tore through three town houses early Thursday morning, causing $700,000 in damages.

Three families are without homes after a fire tore through three town houses in Montgomery County, Maryland, early Thursday morning.

It happened on the 11100 block of Columbia Pike near Prelude Drive in White Oak at 1 a.m.

Montgomery County Fire spokesman Pete Piringer said the fire broke out on the second floor of one of the houses and extended to two neighboring homes.

There are 10 adults, 5 kids, 3 dogs and 1 cat that are displaced because of the fire.

Around 85 firefighters were dispatched to the scene to fight the fire.

Significant fire and water damage is estimated to be up to $700,000.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined, but it is likely due to an electrical fire in the ceiling area above the second floor bathroom, Piringer said.

Fire officials continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

Below is a map of the area where the fire happened.

WTOP’s Teddy Gelman and Joan Muwahed contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.