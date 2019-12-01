Home » Montgomery County, MD News » 1 in hospital after…

1 in hospital after stabbing at Silver Spring restaurant

Alicia Abelson

December 1, 2019, 10:42 PM

A person is in the hospital after being stabbed at a restaurant in Silver Spring, Maryland, Sunday.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. at Red Maple Asian Cuisine and Bar on Route 29.

The incident may have been between employees of the restaurant, Montgomery County police said.

A suspect is in custody.

The condition of the stabbing victim is unknown at this time. Below is a map of where the incident happened.

