1 in hospital after stabbing at Silver Spring restaurant

A person is in the hospital after being stabbed at a restaurant in Silver Spring, Maryland, on Sunday.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. at Red Maple Asian Cuisine and Bar on Route 29.

The incident may have been between employees of the restaurant, Montgomery County police said.

A suspect is in custody.

The condition of the stabbing victim is unknown at this time. Below is a map of where the incident happened.

