Thieves hit 3 cellphone stores in Montgomery Co.

A group of thieves is believed to be behind a run of three thefts from cellphone stores in Montgomery County, Maryland.

According to police, the three thieves would enter the stores posing as customers looking at new phones. The thieves would keep their backs to store staff while they cut the security wires that kept the phones in place before exiting the store.

Police estimate that around $9,300 worth of goods were stolen during the thefts.

Two T-Mobile stores and a Verizon store were hit in the robberies.

The first theft happened on Oct. 9 on the T-Mobile at 15428 New Hampshire Avenue in Silver Spring at 2 p.m.

Then on Nov. 8, there was a theft at the T-Mobile on 524 N Frederick Avenue in Gaithersburg shortly before 11:30 a.m.

On Nov. 12, a theft occurred at the Verizon on 3229 Spartan Road in Olney around 2 p.m.

Police are asking for the community’s help in identifying the suspects.



Anyone with information regarding these thefts or the suspects involved is asked to call the 4th District Patrol Investigation Unit at 240-773-5476. Crime Solvers will pay a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information provided to them that leads to an arrest in this case. To be eligible for a reward, tipsters must call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers to Crime Solvers may remain anonymous.

