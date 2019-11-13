Police seek 6th teen after charging 5 girls in Silver Spring mall robbery

Montgomery County police released a photo of the sixth suspect, taken from surveillance footage.

Five teenage girls from Northeast D.C. face charges, and police are looking for a sixth person. The arrests come after the group assaulted two other teens inside a Silver Spring, Maryland, mall last month, police said.

The 16- and 17-year-old victims were shaking and crying when officers arrived at the Ellsworth Place Mall in downtown Silver Spring back on Oct. 2, said Officer Rick Goodale with Montgomery County police.

The pair had been assaulted and robbed by a group of six other teens that afternoon, Goodale said.

Tips led investigators to identify and arrest five of the suspects and charge them with robbery-related crimes.

Police released CCTV video of the assault in which you can see the group spill out of a fourth floor bathroom of the mall and into a hallway, where the victims are pushed and grabbed.

Montgomery County police released a photo of the sixth suspect, taken from surveillance footage:

Anyone with information about this case can call police at (240) 773-6870.

