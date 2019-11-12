Police looking for missing Rockville teenager

Lemlem Earley left her home on the 500 block of Anderson Avenue between 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. to go to school, but she did not arrive at Julius West Middle School, police said.

Police in Rockville, Maryland, are looking for a 13-year-old girl who has been missing since Tuesday morning.

Lemlem Earley left her home on the 500 block of Anderson Avenue between 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. to go to school, but she did not arrive at Julius West Middle School, police said.

Lemlem is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt.

Police said she is considered a critical missing person because of her age and the cold weather in the area.

Anyone with information about Lemlem’s whereabouts should call Rockville City police at 240-314-8900.

