Driver dead in Montgomery Co. after pickup crashes into trees

A man is dead after his pickup truck went off the road and crashed into several trees near Dickerson, Maryland, late Sunday evening.

Montgomery County police said Jerry Lee Ray Thompson, 46, was driving on Comus Road, near Barley Field Lane, when his 2007 Dodge Ram 2500 went off the road just before 10 p.m. Sunday and struck several trees.

Thompson, who lives in Dickerson, died from his injuries at the scene.

Police are still investigating what led to the crash.

Below is a map of where the crash happened:

