A Bethesda, Maryland, woman has been accused of pushing a 76-year-old man down on the sidewalk and taking his granddaughter.

Yashica Terry, 39, has been charged with child abduction, kidnapping and assault, the Montgomery County police said in a statement Tuesday.

The police said the man and his 4-year-old granddaughter were walking on Woodmont Avenue near Norfolk Avenue a bit before 7 p.m. Monday when Terry pushed him down, grabbed the girl and took her into a nearby store.

The man told people his granddaughter had been taken from him and then called 911.

When officers got there, witnesses on the sidewalk told them where Terry had taken the girl, the police said. The officers found her in the store, keeping the girl hidden behind some clothing racks.

People who worked at the store said Terry yelled at them and threatened them.

The police arrested Terry and reunited the girl with her parents, the police said.

The grandfather is in a hospital with injuries that the police described as serious but not life-threatening.

The police said in a statement that Terry told officers she felt “the vibe” between the grandfather and child was “off.”

