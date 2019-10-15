Suspect wanted for inappropriately touching woman walking in Chevy Chase

Montgomery County police are looking for a suspect who is accused of inappropriately touching a woman last month while she was walking in Chevy Chase, Maryland.

Montgomery County police are looking for a suspect who is accused of inappropriately touching a woman last month while she was walking in Chevy Chase, Maryland. They released a composite sketch of the suspect Tuesday.

Around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26, police said the woman was walking north on the sidewalk of Wisconsin Avenue, in the area of Langdrum Lane, when she passed by the suspect, who was walking the opposite direction. But when they passed each other, the suspect inappropriately touched the woman, police said.

The woman yelled at the suspect to get away, and he kept walking down the street.

Here’s the composite sketch of the suspect:

Police describe him as black, about 5-foot-6, and wearing dark-colored mid-length shorts and a light-colored shirt.

There have been other reports of inappropriate touching by a male suspect in the area, police added.

Anyone with information about this suspect can call police at (240) 773-6710, or submit a tip to Crime Solvers toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Below is a map of the area where police said the victim encountered the suspect.

