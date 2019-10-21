Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Police look for suspect…

Police look for suspect in robberies at 2 Rockville banks

Abigail Constantino

October 21, 2019, 1:17 PM

Police are looking for a suspect in connection with the robbery of two banks in Rockville, Maryland, on Oct. 9 and 15.

Police believe this person stole from two banks in Montgomery County, Maryland. Click to enlarge

On Oct. 9 at around 10 a.m., a man went to the Old Line Bank on 1801 Rockville Pike and passed a note announcing a robbery. He demanded cash and implied that the had a weapon, then left with an undisclosed amount of money on a bike, Montgomery County police said in a statement.

He went northbound on the southbound sidewalk of Rockville Pike, stopped at a parking lot, removed some of his clothing, left it in the parking lot and then continued riding northbound.

On Oct. 15 at around 10:30 a.m., a man entered the Congressional bank located at 1700 Rockville Pike and also passed a note announcing a robbery.

The man demanded cash and implied that he had a weapon, as in the Oct. 9 robbery. With an undisclosed amount of money, he left the bank on foot, going southbound on Rockville Pike.

Anyone with information about a suspect should call Montgomery County police at 240-773-5100.

Below is surveillance video showing a suspect in the parking lot.

