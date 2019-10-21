Police look for suspect in robberies at 2 Rockville banks

Police are looking for a suspect in connection with the robbery of two banks in Rockville, Maryland, on Oct. 9 and 15.
On Oct. 9 at around 10 a.m., a man went to the Old Line Bank on 1801 Rockville Pike and passed a note announcing a robbery. He demanded cash and implied that the had a weapon, then left with an undisclosed amount of money on a bike, Montgomery County police said in a statement.
He went northbound on the southbound sidewalk of Rockville Pike, stopped at a parking lot, removed some of his clothing, left it in the parking lot and then continued riding northbound.
On Oct. 15 at around 10:30 a.m., a man entered the Congressional bank located at 1700 Rockville Pike and also passed a note announcing a robbery.
The man demanded cash and implied that he had a weapon, as in the Oct. 9 robbery. With an undisclosed amount of money, he left the bank on foot, going southbound on Rockville Pike.
Anyone with information about a suspect should call Montgomery County police at 240-773-5100.
Below is surveillance video showing a suspect in the parking lot.
