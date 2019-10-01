Police ask for help after string of Silver Spring burglaries

Detectives are asking for the public's help in catching a burglar they say may have hit seven homes in the downtown Silver Spring area of Maryland the weekend of Sept. 22.

Some of the Maryland homes were occupied when the burglar entered through unlocked windows and doors.

The homes hit were in the Chelsea Heights and Seven Oaks-Evanswood neighborhoods. Cash was stolen in most of the burglaries.

Brief surveillance video released by Montgomery County police shows a shadowy figure in a ball cap. Detectives are searching for other images of the person behind the string of burglaries on Sept. 21 and 22.

Police urge residents in the neighborhoods that were hit to review home surveillance video systems and contact detectives at 240-773-6870 if they think they have video of the burglar. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous can call Montgomery County’s Crime Solvers line at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Police released a list of the times and days each area was burglarized.

Sept. 21:

100 block of Noyes Court at 2:36 a.m.

Sept. 22:

100 block of Springvale Lane between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

8400 block of Cedar Lane between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

700 block of Dartmouth Avenue around 10 p.m.

100 block of Ellsworth Heights Street around 11:13 p.m.

100 block of Ellsworth Heights Street around 11:30 p.m. (burglary attempt)

100 block of Ellsworth Heights Street after 8 p.m.

