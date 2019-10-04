Montgomery Co. police arrest man who eluded them 3 times

A Baltimore man who eluded Montgomery County police three times, including once by jumping off a balcony, was arrested in Germantown.

A Baltimore man who eluded Montgomery County police three times, including once by jumping off a balcony, was arrested in Germantown, Maryland, this week.

Dante Craven, 28, is being held without bond, police said in a statement Friday.

About two weeks ago, Montgomery County police Sgt. Rebecca Inocenti said, Craven jumped off a second-floor balcony to elude them during a domestic-violence call in Germantown.

On Oct. 1, police said, they saw a drug transaction in Rockville involving Craven. They tried to pull him over, but he drove off and ran away.

The next day, officers saw Craven in Germantown again, and as they tried to arrest him, he allegedly assaulted two officers and ran off, trying to carjack a vehicle to get away. A K-9 officer helped the police arrest him. He appeared to be under the influence of narcotics and was carrying a knife, police said.

Craven is being charged with attempted carjacking, theft, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute it and two counts of second-degree assault of an officer.

“He put everyone at risk — not only the officers, but the community,” Inocenti said. “So we’re relieved that we were able to get him into custody. … And maybe he also can seek some help for his problems.”

WTOP’s Kristi King contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.