Some road closures to hit Rockville amid protests over local immigration policies

A protest over Montgomery County, Maryland, immigration policies will bring demonstrators on both sides of the issue to Rockville on Friday.

Protesters on both sides of the contentious immigration issue — and a recent Montgomery County, Maryland, executive order — are expected to have their say in downtown Rockville on Friday, which will result in limited road closures and increased security.

The Rockville-based Concerned Citizens Coalition of Montgomery County are sponsoring the “Help Save Maryland” rally on the steps of the Montgomery County Council Building, from 11 a.m. until noon.

The protest is in response to County Executive Marc Elrich’s July “Promoting Community Trust” executive order.

Pro-immigration groups, including CASA de Maryland and MoCo Stands with Immigrants, will protest nearby.

The protest groups will be restricted to the sidewalk areas on both sides of Maryland Avenue, which will have temporary fencing in place to physically separate the groups.

County officials say Maryland Avenue will be closed between Fleet Street and E. Jefferson Street, until 2 p.m. Vinson Street will also be closed.

Opponents interpret the executive order as saying Montgomery County will cease cooperating with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Elrich said the executive order doesn’t change the stance of county police on cooperating with ICE requests for notification of the release of people charged with serious crimes.

“The County’s Department of Correction and Rehabilitation will notify ICE if the suspects become eligible for release, but until then, they will remain in our custody until the local legal process is complete,” Elrich said in a statement.

The group says people in the country illegally are being allowed to commit crimes, labeling Montgomery County a “sanctuary city.”

Since July, “Help Save Maryland” says at least eight “illegal aliens” have been charged with sex crimes in Montgomery County.

Brian Botwin, director of the group is demanding “Marc Elrich and the entire Montgomery County Council begin working with federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to remove illegal alien criminals from our streets.”

Ahead of the protest, the principal of nearby Richard Montgomery High School sent an email to the community saying students will not be permitted to leave school grounds for open lunch, Friday, after collaboration with school system and police leaders.

“Some of our Richard Montgomery students have informed me of their interest in participating in this protest,” wrote principal Damon Monteleone. “While MCPS supports their right to peaceful assembly and free expression, the circumstances require us to take action to ensure all students are in a supportive and safe environment.”

Elrich met privately with ICE representatives Wednesday — both sides described the meeting as “productive.”

“There has been some confusion about Montgomery County policy when it comes to undocumented individuals charged with serious crimes and how we interact with Immigration and Customs Enforcement,” Elrich said.

Currently, when ICE agents take custody of undocumented immigrants at the county detention center, the transfer happens in the lobby. ICE has said that puts agents in a dangerous situation.

Elrich is weighing allowing the transfer to occur in a more secure location.

View a map of the road closures below.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.