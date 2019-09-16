Police try to find Idaho man and baby last seen in Montgomery Co.

Police are asking for your help finding an Idaho man seen in Montgomery County, Maryland, with his 5-month-old son on Sept. 11.

Police are asking for your help finding an Idaho man seen in Montgomery County, Maryland, with his 5-month-old son on Sept. 11.

Police say Chase Rogers, 25, left his St. Pocatello, Idaho, home Aug. 1 without telling the child’s mother.

Detectives are concerned about the well-being of Rogers and the child.

Chase Rogers is described as white, 5-foot-10, 190 pounds with hazel eyes and blond hair. The son, Lucious, has auburn hair.

Montgomery County police say Chase Rogers may be driving a purple 2008 Saturn Outlook with Idaho tags: 1BBG694.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the two are asked to call police 301-279-8000.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.