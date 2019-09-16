Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Police try to find…

Police try to find Idaho man and baby last seen in Montgomery Co.

Colleen Kelleher | @KelleherWTOP

September 16, 2019, 5:02 AM

Chase Rogers is seen with his son, Lucious
Chase Rogers is seen with his son, Lucious Rogers. They may be in a Saturn Outlook. (Courtesy Montgomery County police)

Police are asking for your help finding an Idaho man seen in Montgomery County, Maryland, with his 5-month-old son on Sept. 11.

Police say Chase Rogers, 25, left his St. Pocatello, Idaho, home Aug. 1 without telling the child’s mother.

Detectives are concerned about the well-being of Rogers and the child.

Chase Rogers is described as white, 5-foot-10, 190 pounds with hazel eyes and blond hair. The son, Lucious, has auburn hair.

Montgomery County police say Chase Rogers may be driving a purple 2008 Saturn Outlook with Idaho tags: 1BBG694.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the two are asked to call police 301-279-8000.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Latest News Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News
Chase Rogers missing man montgomery county police

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up