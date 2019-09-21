Montgomery Co. stabbing victim attempted to drive himself to the hospital

The incident came to light when a man noticed another car on the highway driving erratically. He then discovered the man had been stabbed in the chest several times.

A man who had apparently been stabbed in the chest several times attempted to drive himself to the hospital on Friday night.

According to Montgomery County police, the incident came to light around 10:30 p.m. Friday when a man commuting on Great Seneca Highway near Sam Eig Highway noticed another car driving erratically.

He got the attention of the driver and motioned for him to pull over to the side of the road. When the man got out of his car to check on the condition of the other driver, he noticed he had been stabbed in the chest multiple times. He then called police.

The victim told authorities he had been stabbed by a couple of men at another location, who then drove away. The victim was transported to the hospital and is expected to recover.

The reason for the stabbing is still under investigation.

