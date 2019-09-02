Police in Gaithersburg, Maryland, said a woman tried to drown her disabled adult daughter in the lake at Rio. She has been charged with attempted murder.

A Gaithersburg, Maryland, woman is heading to court this week after she was indicted on charges of attempted murder.

Gaithersburg police accuse Karen L. Isaac, 62, of trying to drown her disabled adult daughter in the lake at Rio on July 31.

A judge has ordered Isaac to be held in custody until her hearing on Friday, after police said she attempted to drown the 25-year-old.

An officer on foot patrol had spotted Isaac and her daughter struggling to stay above water in the lake and rescued them from the 8-foot-deep water, police said in a statement.

Isaac, who was unable to swim, was trying to kill herself and her daughter, authorities allege. She told officers she had been hearing voices for some time and was having financial problems, adding she didn’t want someone else to have to care for her daughter, police said.

A grand jury indicted Isaac last week on charges of attempted first-degree murder, assault and reckless endangerment.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.