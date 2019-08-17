Motorcyclist hospitalized after collision in Clarksburg

A motorcyclist has been hospitalized with injuries considered life-threatening after a crash in Clarksburg, Maryland, late Friday night.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue personnel were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision on Frederick Road near Comus Road just before 11 p.m. Friday. They found a crash involving a 2019 Kawaski Ninja 400 motorcycle and a 2013 Audi A4.

The motorcyclist, identified as 22-year-old Jeremy Cross of Silver Spring, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Audi was treated for minor injuries.

A preliminary investigation found the motorcyclist and the other driver had been traveling in opposite directions on Frederick Road. The cause of the crash was still under investigation on Saturday morning, though all lanes on Frederick Road had reopened by dawn.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact investigators at 240-773-6620.

WTOP’s Alejandro Alvarez contributed to this report.

