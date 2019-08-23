Montgomery Co. back-to-school fair offers free fun plus health screenings, vaccines

The Montgomery County Public Schools' back-to-school fair takes place form 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 24 at the Westfield Wheaton Mall's lower level. The fair includes children's games and activities as well as free health screenings and immunizations.

Getting ready for a new school year isn’t always fun and games, but a back-to-school fair hosted by Montgomery County Public Schools is offering one last bit of fun for kids and an informative session for parents all in one.

The resource fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Westfield Wheaton Mall’s lower level.

The fair offers free health screenings and immunizations for students in grade 7-12. (Just remember to bring vaccination records.) Kaiser Permanente will also be offering free adult screenings in the Sears parking lot during fair hours.

See a full list of the required vaccines in the State of Maryland.

The fair will have opportunities for parents to get all the information they need to know about the school system and the resources offered by local organizations.

Parents can also familiarize themselves with the MCPS curriculum, meet board of education officials and other elected officials, and pick up other resources at the fair.

For the kids, the fair will have children’s games, activities, music and entertainment — including an indoor bounce house.

How to get there

Using public transportation or the free shuttles is strongly encouraged.

The free shuttle bus service starts at 9:30 a.m. from

Paint Branch High School

John F. Kennedy High School

Northwest High School

Albert Einstein High School

Watkins Mill High School

Montgomery Blair High School

Carver Educational Services Center, 850 Hungerford Drive in Rockville

The last buses returning to the shuttle lots will depart from Westfield Wheaton at 3 p.m. Elementary-aged children need to be accompanied by an adult or older sibling to ride the shuttles.

During the fair, parking will be prohibited in the Sears Outlet parking lot, where several fair vendors will be stationed with resources and activities.

Upon arrival, visitors should stop by a registration table to pick up a cinch pack, a program and a map. This is also where children will get wristbands to get into the bounce house.

Event staff and volunteers wearing green or fuchsia T-shirts will be available to help.

Below is a map of where the fair will take place.

