‘No shots, no school’: Prince George’s Co. reminds parents to vaccinate kids before school

The Prince George’s County Public Schools system is the latest district to remind parents that all children must receive the required immunizations to attend school in Maryland.

Students who do not have all the vaccines will not be allowed to attend school after Sept. 23.

Current sixth grade students will need the Tdap and Meningitis vaccines to enter the seventh grade this year. Enrolling kindergarten students will need two doses of the chicken pox vaccine.

See a full list of the required vaccines in the State of Maryland.

“There is a surge of measles in the United States, including five cases in Maryland,” PGCPS said on its website. Measles cause fever, couch, runny nose, eye irritation and a rash.

Children without health insurance can get the appropriate vaccines at a summer clinic at a low cost or for free, depending on family income. Those going to a summer clinic should remember to bring proof of residency, insurance (if any) and family income as well as the child’s immunization record.

Families who have health insurance should make an appointment with the child’s pediatrician.

