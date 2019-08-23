Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Child injured by falling…

Child injured by falling glass pane at Bethesda apartment

Brandon Millman

August 23, 2019, 9:07 AM

A glass pane fell from an upper-floor balcony of a Bethesda, Maryland, apartment building, leaving a child injured.

Montgomery County Fire and EMS said it happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Flats 8300 luxury apartment building.

Crews said the 4-by-5 foot safety glass panel fell from a ninth floor balcony, shattering into pellets outside the entrance to the Harris Teeter.

The 12-year-old girl was hit by those pellets. She was injured but is expected to be OK.

The debris struck several other people, according to Montgomery County officials.

Below is a map of the area where the incident happened.

