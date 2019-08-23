Child injured by falling glass pane at Bethesda apartment

A glass pane fell from an upper-floor balcony of a Bethesda, Maryland, apartment building, leaving a child injured.
Montgomery County Fire and EMS said it happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Flats 8300 luxury apartment building.
Crews said the 4-by-5 foot safety glass panel fell from a ninth floor balcony, shattering into pellets outside the entrance to the Harris Teeter.
The 12-year-old girl was hit by those pellets. She was injured but is expected to be OK.
The debris struck several other people, according to Montgomery County officials.
Below is a map of the area where the incident happened.
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.
© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.