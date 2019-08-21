Bethesda crosswalk to get improvements in 2020

A new setup involving signs and flashing LED lights is coming to a crosswalk in Bethesda, Maryland, after two pedestrians were struck and injured last week.

The two were hit Friday on Wisconsin Avenue near Middleton Lane, just a couple of blocks north of East-West Highway.

At a crosswalk at Middleton Lane, drivers are supposed to stop for pedestrians. The crosswalk is marked by signs.

Maryland’s State Highway Administration now says construction of the setup is expected to start early next year, weather permitting.

The agency blames design challenges for delays in getting the new system installed. Bethesda Beat reported the plans were approved over a year ago.

