Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Tractor-trailer 'choc'-full of Hershey's…

Tractor-trailer ‘choc’-full of Hershey’s overturns on I-270

Jennifer Ortiz
and Hallie Mellendorf

July 26, 2019, 11:09 AM

A tractor-trailer carrying 40,000 pounds of Hershey’s chocolates flipped over on the southbound lanes of Interstate 270 in Germantown, Maryland, and hit a police cruiser early Friday morning, according to Montgomery County Fire.

The exit for Germantown road was closed for hours as crews unloaded and worked on cleanup, but it reopened around 11 a.m.

The crash took place at 2 a.m. near Exit 15 to Germantown Road, according to police.

The tractor-trailer struck a Montgomery County police cruiser that was pulled over on a traffic stop.

The driver was trapped inside, but was extricated by Montgomery County Fire and Rescue service and transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The officers were uninjured.

The driver was trapped inside the cab, but was extricated and transported to the hospital with minor injuries. (Courtesy Pete Piringer/Montgomery County Fire & Rescue)

HazMat team was on the scene assisting with the cleanup.

Only one lane of I-270 was open for about three hours.

Below is a map of where the crash occurred:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News
crash i-270 overturned truck tractor-trailer

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up