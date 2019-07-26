Tractor-trailer ‘choc’-full of Hershey’s overturns on I-270

A tractor-trailer carrying 40,000 pounds of Hershey's chocolates flipped over on the southbound lanes of Interstate 270 in Germantown, Maryland, early Friday morning and hit a police cruiser, according to Montgomery County Fire.

The exit for Germantown road was closed for hours as crews unloaded and worked on cleanup, but it reopened around 11 a.m.

This truck is full of chocolate. It just left Hershey. It’s going to block this ramp for Germantown Rd until about 11 or 12 most likely pic.twitter.com/vZCdu6pOEp — John Domen (@JDDsays) July 26, 2019

The crash took place at 2 a.m. near Exit 15 to Germantown Road, according to police.

The tractor-trailer struck a Montgomery County police cruiser that was pulled over on a traffic stop.

The driver was trapped inside, but was extricated by Montgomery County Fire and Rescue service and transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The officers were uninjured.

A tractor-trailer truck struck an MCPD cruiser who was on a traffic stop. Officers are uninjured thankfully! A solid reminder to move over if you see emergency vehicles on the side of the road. It’s the law!!! pic.twitter.com/2vUXNSTIwI — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) July 26, 2019

HazMat team was on the scene assisting with the cleanup.

Only one lane of I-270 was open for about three hours.

Below is a map of where the crash occurred:

