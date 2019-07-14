Residents of Potomac neighborhood relieved as Belfast Road reopens following washout

Monday's torrential rainfalls wiped out a large section of Belfast Road, leaving more than 70 families unable to access their homes.

Residents of a Potomac, Maryland, neighborhood cut off for nearly a week after flooding washed away parts of the only access road are once again able to drive to and from their homes.

Monday’s torrential rainfalls wiped out a large section of Belfast Road, leaving more than 70 families unable to access their homes, Montgomery County said in a news release. For the past week, residents relied on shuttle buses to get in and out of their neighborhood.

Workers from the Montgomery County Department of Transportation worked tirelessly to fix the road, and following several days of infrastructure work, including the use of large amounts of gravel, Belfast Road reopened Sunday morning.

Residents affected by the road closure commended the department for its quick response.

“They’ve been great. They got it fixed as quickly as possible, and they had a shuttle running for us. So it wasn’t that big of an inconvenience, given the magnitude of what happened,” resident Rich Gale told WTOP.

More work is needed, including paving the road, but WTOP’s Mike Murillo reported those measures do not require a further closure of Belfast Road.

Lacy Hanna and James Locke with the Montgomery County Department of Transportation are among the workers who worked around the clock to fix Belfast Road in Potomac, after floodwaters washed a section of it away, leaving residents unable to drive out. (WTOP/Mike Murillo) Remnants of the flooding remain, but the fixing of broken pipes and lots of fill dirt and gravel has the road passable again. (WTOP/Mike Murillo) Residents depended on a shuttle bus to get them to and from their roads as crews worked to repair the road. The road still needs paving but that can come without closing it again. (WTOP/Mike Murillo) Remnants of the flooding remain, but the fixing of broken pipes and lots of fill dirt and gravel has the road passable again. (WTOP/Mike Murillo)

